‘Flip or Flop’ Couple Duel On Instagram About A Joke That Went Wrong

“Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa’s Instagram joke about the fight that led to the breakup of his marriage landed like a thud, with his estranged wife Christina El Moussa posting a response Saturday that made it clear she wasn’t very happy with him.

It started with Tarek posteding a photo on Instagram that had him pointing towards a sign that read “No guns, weapons of any type.” He added the words “or helicopter,” tagged Christina… and an emoji of a middle finger. The post has since been removed from his feed.

Christina responded the next day – a photo of the Empire State Building with the words “No time for bulls–t when you’re building an empire.” She captioned the photo, “True That… Only surround yourself with the best.” You CAN see that on her Instagram, but NSFW.

Tarek “liked” his soon-to-be ex-wife’s post, but matched it with one of his own:

#life is about having #fun and enjoying every #moment….people shouldn't take things so seriously especially JOKES that are meant to be playful and fun… happy Friday!! Photo/boat capt. Cred: @robertdrenk A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on May 12, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Joking around about your ex-wife on Instagram then scolding everyone for not getting the joke? HILARIOUS, Tarek!