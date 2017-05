Today, Katy Perry announced the June 9 release of her new album, Witness (Capitol Records), and an extensive arena tour with a stop in Houston at Toyota Center on January 7. Tickets for the concert go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 22 at 10 AM.

Tickets for the Tour Will Be Available Through Verified Fan ®

Registration Now Through May 16 At KatyPerry.com

Verified Fan Presale May 18 at 9am – 12pm