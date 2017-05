Katy Perry to Judge ‘American Idol’ Reboot?

By Abby Hassler

The American Idol reboot is set to premiere on ABC next year. After Kelly Clarkson was snagged to be a judge on NBC’s The Voice instead of Idol, studio executives reached out to Katy Perry, according to TMZ.

Sources familiar with the ongoing negotiations revealed the team will announce the “Roar” singer will join the Idol cast¬†Tuesday (May 16). Ryan Seacrest has reportedly been asked to host once again.

Meanwhile, Perry has a new album and North American tour coming up, which might make committing to a regular gig challenging for her busy schedule. Fans will have to just wait and see what unfolds over the next few days.