Man Sets World Record Putting Out Matches On His Tounge

May 15, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: Ashrita Furman, Matchsticks, world record

There are times it seems that anything can be a world record. This is one of those times. Ashrita Furman put out 37 matchsticks on his tongue in under one minute.

According to the Guinness Book Of World Records Furman owns over 200 current titles for world records.

This one is really interesting to watch. Here is what classified a successful put out from the record book:

“The rules for this title state that the use of breath to blow out the fire is strictly prohibited and that the challenger may only extinguish one wooden match at a time.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live