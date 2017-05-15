Man Sets World Record Putting Out Matches On His Tounge

There are times it seems that anything can be a world record. This is one of those times. Ashrita Furman put out 37 matchsticks on his tongue in under one minute.

According to the Guinness Book Of World Records Furman owns over 200 current titles for world records.

This one is really interesting to watch. Here is what classified a successful put out from the record book:

“The rules for this title state that the use of breath to blow out the fire is strictly prohibited and that the challenger may only extinguish one wooden match at a time.”