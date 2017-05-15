New Baby Names In 2017 Reflect The Times

The Social Security Administration released its annual list of the top baby names. The fastest-growing name for a boy is Kylo, as in Kylo Ren from the new Star Wars trilogy. It jumped 2400 spots from #3269 to #901. Movies were also a factor for the second biggest jumper. Creed has become popular, thanks to the Rocky sequel where the Italian Stallion trains Apollo Creed’s son.

For girls, the biggest jump was Kehlani (thank you, Kehlani Parrish) as it went from #3359 to #872.

On the other side, the biggest dropper was Caitlyn. In fact every variation of the name (Caitlin, Katelynn, Kaitlynn were also droppers) took a hit.

Most popular for boys: Noah, Liam, William, Mason, James, Benjamin, Jacob, Michael, Elijah, and Ethan.

Most popular for girls: Emma, Olivia, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Mia, Charlotte, Abigail, Emily, and Harper.