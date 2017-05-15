Snooki Defends Herself As A Mom: I “Know What I’m Doing”

Snooki is pushing back against mommy shamers who have criticized her on Instagram. The former Jersey Shore star and mother of two recently posted a screenshot of a comment written about her children under her photos on Instagram: “To[o] bad they never go out and do anything. Your [‘re] always posting how they are at home always watching TV eating pizza and sitting on iPads…not sure how that makes for a great mom.”
Not surprising that Snooki’s own mothering was questioned after her post. But she then posted yet another photo with her and her 2-year-old daughter, Giovanna.
The caption read that, going forward, when posting photos of her kids, she “will turn off the comments section.”
So proud of my little girl! ❤ (instead of not posting my kids for the people who respect and appreciate their photos , I will turn off the comments section. I don't need assholes telling me how to raise my child and judge them. I'm a damn good mom and know what I'm doing. Well most of the time.) Happy Mother's Day to all you kick ass Mamas out there! ❤
One more post from Snooki, just so she could make her point.
How long until Snooki is back at it with her critics? Let’s give it a week…