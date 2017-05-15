Snooki Defends Herself As A Mom: I “Know What I’m Doing”

Snooki is pushing back against mommy shamers who have criticized her on Instagram. The former Jersey Shore star and mother of two recently posted a screenshot of a comment written about her children under her photos on Instagram: “To[o] bad they never go out and do anything. Your [‘re] always posting how they are at home always watching TV eating pizza and sitting on iPads…not sure how that makes for a great mom.”

Not surprising that Snooki’s own mothering was questioned after her post. But she then posted yet another photo with her and her 2-year-old daughter, Giovanna.

The caption read that, going forward, when posting photos of her kids, she “will turn off the comments section.”

One more post from Snooki, just so she could make her point.

They're my everything. Turns my frown upside down always. ❤❣️👧🏽👦🏽 A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on May 13, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

How long until Snooki is back at it with her critics? Let’s give it a week…