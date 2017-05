Melissa McCarthy hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the FIFTH time this weekend, and she was just as funny as the time before!

During her opening monologue, she got a standing ovation by celebrating all the moms in the house for Mother’s Day, and a spontaneous backstage tour for a lucky audience member named Joan.

The question on everyone’s mind before the show started was, “Will she do White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer again??” And the answer? Well of course.