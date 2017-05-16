96 Second News: ‘Bachelor’ Ben Higgins Is Single Again; Another ‘DWTS’ Elimination

**Dancing With The Stars wrapped up their semi-finals last night – and another shocking elimination happened. This week, it was the Judge’s Challenge, which saw each of the show’s judges ask a couple for a specific task to perform in their dance.

Despite dancing two perfect routines last night, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles was eliminated.

The remaining couples are:

Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater

Normani Kordei & Val Chmerkovskiy

David Ross & Lindsay Arnold

**‘Bachelor’ Ben Higgins is back on the market. His fairy-tale romance with Lauren Bushnell is over, and they have to end their relationship.

In a statement to People Magazine, the couple said, “It is with heavy hearts that we announced our decision to go our separate ways. We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”

In the middle of their spinoff series, “Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After,” the couple called off their wedding, so this news is technically not so shocking.

**Speaking of ‘Bachelor‘…Chris Soules’ motion to dismiss the felony charge against him for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal car accident on April 24 has been denied by an Iowa judge.

In documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, May 15, the motion to dismiss is considered “by the court to be procedurally moot.”

As previously reported, Soules’ lawyers Gina Messamer, Alfredo Parrish and Brandon Brown filed a motion to dismiss the charge on May 1 ahead of Soules’ first scheduled court appearance. In the documents, Soules’ team argued that there’s no probable cause for the charge because evidence shows that the 35-year-old Bachelor alum called for help and checked victim Kenneth Mosher’s pulse after his car collided with Mosher’s tractor, causing both vehicles to land in a ditch.

**Burger King’s Mac n’ Cheetos are coming back May 18, 2017 for a limited time. The cheesy snacks sold out quickly when they were introduced last summer, so if you missed them now’s your chance.

The bite-sized, portable mac ‘n cheese rolls look like oversized Cheetos, filled with warm, gooey mac and cheese on the inside.

Mac n’ Cheetos will sell for $2.69 for five pieces. The snack, served in a fry-box-like carrying case, is for “for anyone who ever wished they could eat warm mac n’ cheese like they do a bag of chips,” according to the company.

Also wanted to mention that Pop-Tarts have three new flavors they just announced, and they’re filled with JOLLY RANCHERS. The new flavors are watermelon, cherry, and green apple. They’ll be hitting stores later this month.

**Shania Twain‘s upcoming single, “Life’s About To Get Good,” has been tapped as the theme song for a new ad for NBC’s coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics. The event will be held in February in PyeongChang, South Korea.

NBC Sports chief marketing officer Jenny Storms said, “We’re always looking for a great piece of music to help tell the story, especially when it’s the Olympics, you have an opportunity to tell a great story. This piece of music, ‘Life’s About to Get Good,’ speaks so perfectly to what we’re talking about.”

**Yesterday Katy Perry announced that her new album Witness will drop June 9th, and also announced a major arena tour in support of the album.

The North American leg of Witness: The Tour kicks off September 7th and stops through 43 cities, including Houston on January 7th.

This weekend, Perry will be musical guest on the season finale of Saturday Night Live with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hosting.

**Former American Idol contestant Chris Daughtry is coming back as a judge in ABC’s reboot of the show. The 37-year-old singer is one of the biggest stars to come out of the show, selling the third-most records after Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. The other judges have not yet been announced but Katy Perry is rumored to be one.

During a chat with Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford yesterday, Paula Abdul said she was in no “rush rush” to become a judge on ‘Idol’ again.

“I’m excited for the reboot,” she said when asked if she’d like to return to the show. “I had an incredible time on that show and blessed to be part of it from the beginning, but I think they need to do a whole reboot.”

Watch Paula’s answer about ‘Idol’ starting at the 1:41 mark.

**”Will & Grace” fans, the first full-length trailer for the show’s revival has arrived!

The five-and-a-half-minute trailer opens with Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) exiting a meeting about getting the gang back together for another season of the groundbreaking sitcom, which originally aired on NBC from 1998 to 2006.

The “Will & Grace” 12-episode revival kicks off this fall on NBC.

**The cast of ‘This Is Us‘ surprised some of the show’s biggest fans for an emotional season 2 featurette.

In the emotional clip, loyal viewers share personal stories that mirror some of the characters’ storylines…as their favorite stars from the series secretly listen in. This Is Us returns to NBC for a second season this fall.

GRAB THE KLEENEX.

**Drake flew to Memphis on Saturday, May 13, to crash his cousin Jalaah Moore’s high school prom.

He ordered a white Rolls-Royce to escort Moore and her date to their prom at Memphis’ Fairley High School, in addition to paying for their coordinating, custom, rose-gold sequined outfits, sources close to the family told TMZ.

Drake didn’t perform at the celebration, but he did throw an afterparty for Moore and approximately 400 of her friends and classmates at a local Hard Rock Café, TMZ reports.