Antonio Cromartie’s Wife Says She’s Pregnant With His 14th Child

Former NFL player Antonio Cromartie is pretty well known for his number of kids. He even got a vasectomy, but that hasn’t stopped him for fathering kid #14!

Amazingly, Cromartie and his wife Terricka are having another baby even after the NFL cornerback had the vasectomy a couple years ago. Terricka announced she was pregnant with the couple’s sixth child on Instagram.

Terricka Cromartie said she was 25 weeks pregnant. TMZ reported that according to people close to Terricka, this is not a hoax or a joke. From Yahoo!:

It’s believed to be Cromartie’s fourth child after his vasectomy. He and Terricka had twins in 2016 after he got the procedure. That was widely reported as the third and fourth child for the couple, and Terricka Cromartie said she’s pregnant with their sixth child. It’s hard to keep track of all of Cromartie’s children at times. Cromartie became well known for having so many children, especially after a “Hard Knocks” segment in which he was trying to name them all. Cromartie played briefly last season with the Indianapolis Colts, appearing in four games. If Cromartie’s NFL career is done at age 33 and after 11 seasons, fatherhood will certainly keep him busy in retirement.

That’s A LOT of kids.