How Rich You’d Be If You Invested $1,000 In Amazon When It First Went Public

The stock market is rising and Amazon was marking a milestone of its own. From Yahoo! Finance:

The company went public exactly 20 years ago as an unprofitable online bookstore that was just three years old. Few investors could have foreseen that it would gain about 50,000% in the two decades after its initial public offering. One thousand dollars invested at the closing price on Amazon’s IPO day would be worth over $491,000 on Monday, based on the stock’s price in early trading. 5 15 17 amazon COTD More

$491,000? No problem, just find the next Amazon. Simple!