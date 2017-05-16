Is It A Good Idea To Be A Cool Mom?

What would you do if you showed up to pick up your child at a sleepover and when you got there to get your 13-year-old boy after his 8th grade dance, you saw that 13-year-old girls were part of the sleepover?

Here’s what happened I have a family member whose son had his eighth grade dance and he stayed the night at one of his best friend’s houses. This friend has a twin sister and she also went to the dance and she also had a sleepover. She had NO idea this was part of the deal. Her son swears they all slept in separate parts of the house. In fact, he said when the parents went to bed they sent all the girls to the pool house and that’s where they stayed.

She wants to say something to the mother but her son said it would embarrass him and ruin his friendship!

Would you say something to the mom?