Help Save Lives with MIX 96.5 and Guld Coast Reginal Blood Center!

Save lives with Mix 96.5 this Memorial Day holiday as the station hosts its inaugural blood drive.

Come out to any Greater Houston Neighborhood Donor Center or one of these select mobile locations so you can Commit For Life and make a difference.

Blood Drive Locations: May 25 through 29:

All Greater Houston Neighborhood Donor Centers

Thursday, May 25 – 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Houston Museum of Natural Science Sugar Land: 13016 University Blvd., 77479

Richmond Fire Department: 200 Houston Street, 77469 *

Friday, May 26 – 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harris County Public Library: 7122 Gessner, 77040

UEI College: 70 FM 1960, 77090 *

YMCA at Katy Main Street: 1350 Main Street, 77494

Saturday, May 27 – 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cy-Fair VFD #8, 18210 FM 529 West, 77433 *

* Special appearances by the Mix 96.5 promotions team!