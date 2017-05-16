Should Kids Be At Weddings?

I have been to weddings where the invitation says no kids. The invitation says kids welcome. The invitation made no mention of kids. I have been at weddings with kids and without kids. When I get married, I will have kids there. However, I have also seen the family fights that swirl around the necessity to have someone’s kid as the ring bearer. I have seen the flower girl scream during the entire ceremony. I have seen the tears and tantrums. Still having seen all this, I am down with kids. I come from a large Irish Catholic family so it is what I knew growing up.

However, not everyone feels that way.

Some people believe that children are a distraction. That they shouldn’t be around all that drinking and dancing.

A new article that I read this morning talked about how kids are an essential part of a wedding because her best memories are of her being a kid at weddings and having children dance at her wedding.

What do you think?