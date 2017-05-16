The Strange Ways To Eat Normal Foods

May 16, 2017 5:32 AM
While there isn’t a set a rules for how to eat foods, a new survey asked people if they consume normal foods in strange ways. Here’s the list:

  1. 21% of people don’t peel their string cheese, they just bite the entire thing.
  2. 14% eat ribs with a knife and fork (we assume after they cut the ribs apart)
  3. 19% do mac and cheese with a spoon
  4. 18 % eat pizza with a knife and fork
  5. Speaking of pizza, 7% eat it crust first
  6. 5% don’t break apart Kit Kat bars and just bit the entire thing
  7. 5% eat canned ravioli straight out of the can, unheated. And that’s gross!
  8. 1% have cereal with milk……….and ice cubes.

Which ones do you do?

