‘This Is Us’ Cast Surprises Fans In Person With Season 2 Tease

Lauren Kelly May 16, 2017 8:52 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Chrissy Metz, Kleenex, mandy moore, Milo Ventimiglia, NBS, Season 2, Sterling K. Brown, Surprise, this is us

GRAB THE KLEENEX!

The cast of NBC’s This Is Us surprised some of the show’s biggest fans during an emotional season 2 featurette….

According to US Weekly, loyal viewers share personal stories that mirror some of the characters’ storylines…as their favorite stars from the series secretly listen in. In the clip, loyal viewers share their personal stories that mirror some of the characters’ storylines — as their favorite stars from the series secretly listen in.

See how the rest of the fans react when Mandy Moore (Rebecca Pearson,) Milo Ventimiglia (Jack Pearson,) Chrissy Metz (Kate Pearson,) and Sterling K. Brown (Randall Pearson) surprise them during their testimonials in the video above.

This Is Us returns to NBC for it’s second season this fall.

