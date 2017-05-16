Tired Of Dating? Just Marry Yourself

Sologamy is part of a growing relationship trend. It’s when you marry yourself. Erika Anderson is one of them.

“I would describe it as women saying yes to themselves. It means we are enough, even if we are not partnered with someone else.”

Anderson walked down the aisle, but no one was waiting for her. That’s the way she says she wants it.

Self-marriage, or sologamy, is growing. Partly because it’s popping up in pop culture, like the episode of Sex and the City that originally floated the idea to public.

Anderson just celebrated her one-year anniversary with a solo trip to Mexico. She said even though she’s married to herself, she’s dating and open to marrying another person. Because, of course, sologamy is not legally binding in any state.