96 Second News: Taylor Swift Has A New Boyfriend; The MAN ROMPER Is Here

**MAN ROMPERS are a thing now…or at least their trying to be.

The “RompHim” was launched on Kickstarter by ACED Design, and it exceeded it’s $10,000 goal on the first day.

The male version of the popular female romper, has a zipper fly so you don’t have to get fully nude every time you have to go to the bathroom.

According to the Kickstarter page, the guys behind RompHim collaborated with one of Chicago’s “top fashion design consultancies” to bring men a piece of clothing that’s “stylish and fun without also sacrificing comfort, fit, and versatility.”

Instead of creating garment sizes, they have a chart with recommended ranges based on your height, chest size, and the “waist size of your favorite pair of pants.”

The “brompers” will retail for $119. More info >>> HERE.

**It’s over for Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch. The actress’ rep confirmed to Us Weekly that the duo have called it quits on their relationship after dating for a little more than a year.

“Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends,” Schumer’s rep said in a statement.

In November, the pair celebrated their one-year anniversary, sharing sweet Instagram posts, but have since gone their separate ways.

**Taylor Swift is allegedly dating British actor Joe Alwyn.

According to The Sun, Taylor, who has kept out of the spotlight for months, and Alwyn — who most recently wrapped filming on a movie called The Favourite — have been seeing each other since February.

Tay has apparently been stepping out in London in disguises to keep things on the DL, and has even rented a London pad to be near her new beau.

Swift’s rep did not respond to a request for comment yet.

**Katy Perry officially joined American Idol yesterday as a judge. She said; “I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories. I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough – from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.”

Chris Daughtry is also rumored to be the next judge they announce, but apparently Idol alum Taylor Hicks doesn’t think Daughtry is the right man for the job…

The NY Daily News quotes Taylor Hicks as saying; “I think a winner should be [a judge], personally. What you go through to win the show is a lot different than what you go through when you’re third or fourth, or fifth or 10th. If they were going to have a judge from the show who was actually a contestant, I would feel like a winner would be the best suited.”

**Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 2018 Oscars, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced yesterday.

Jimmy’s return will mark the first time that the Academy will have the same host for two years in a row since Billy Crystal hosted the 1997 and 1998 ceremonies.

“Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career,” Kimmel said in a statement. “If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!”

As viewers remember, the Best Picture announcement at this year’s ceremony was totally mangled due to an envelope mix-up…when presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway declared La La Land the winner before it was announced that Moonlight had actually won the night’s top prize.

The 90th Academy Awards air on ABC on Sunday, March 4, 2018.

**Miley Cyrus revealed during a new interview that Disney recently asked her about doing a potential Hannah Montana reboot — and she has no interest.

“Dude. I had to go to Disney the other day to promote [my new music], and you know [Hannah Montana] was the first thing they [mentioned],” Miley said in the interview.

When asked if she’d do a revival of the Disney Channel series, Cyrus replied, “Probably not. Probably not because… it’s a lot of time to be spent with my dad [Billy Ray Cyrus]. You know, my dad was my dad on the show. I have enough dad time.”

**Joe Simpson has completed radiation treatments for his prostate cancer and is now “in the clear,” a source told Us Weekly.

Joe, dad to Jessica and Ashlee Simpson, finished the therapy in mid-March. “It worked!” an insider said. “The cancer went away and he’s doing great!”

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2016 that the 59-year-old was diagnosed with prostate cancer. The source said that he underwent surgery and that his daughters were “super supportive.

**Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie will start his start his run as Charlie Price in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots next week and is taking fans behind the scenes in a new promo video.

Kinky Boots is Brendon’s Broadway debut, and he will star in the production from May 26th to August 6th. He joins the show in its fourth year on Broadway.

**ABC’s new reality music competition show Boy Band will debut June 22nd. Among the talent participating: Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton from The Spice Girls. The two pop group veterans will serve, not as judges or coaches, but as “architects” – experts who’ll guide the contestants through the competition, as they battle to become a member of the next great boy band. Singer and actress Rita Ora will host. To hype the show, The Backstreet Boys performed during ABC’s presentation to advertisers in New York City yesterday.

**ABC has also ordered spinoffs of The Bachelor and Dancing With the Stars.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network announced that The Bachelor Winter Games will launch in February opposite NBC’s coverage of the Olympics, while Dancing With the Stars Junior is set to premiere in the spring.

The Bachelor Winter Games will feature contestants from previous seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette and “take competitive dating to a chilling new level.” ABC says the show “will reunite the all-stars at a luxurious winter resort, where they will go head-to-head in winter-themed athletic challenges, including the toughest sport of all: love.”

And, as if that isn’t enough, Dancing With the Stars Junior will pair celebrity kids and kids of celebrities with professional junior ballroom dancers to compete a la DWTS. According to THR, the kids will similarly be judged by ballroom experts.

**Lucky Charms is giving away 10,000 boxes of marshmallow-only cereal.

That’s 1,000 times more boxes than General Mills gave away back in 2015, when it offered up only 10 boxes in a contest.

A spokesperson told the TODAY Show, “The Lucky Charms team received countless calls, emails, tweets and Facebook posts from marshmallow fans longing for a box filled with only magically delicious marshmallows. This year, we decided to unleash a little more magic.”

Here’s how it works: Specially marked boxes will have codes printed inside. Enter the code online — if you’re a winner, the company will ship a box of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms to your door.

Some winning boxes have already been claimed, the spokesperson added, so they are on store shelves now. The sweepstakes will run through December 2017.