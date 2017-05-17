All The Feels: College Students Dress As Princesses And Visit Children’s Hospital

The foundation is called Moments of Magic was founded by two college girls at College of Mount Saint Vincent. What started as two college girls wanting to make a difference has grown to over 40 women dressing up as Disney Princesses and they visit local Children’s Hospitals to cheer up the kids!

The volunteers do meet once a prince for mandatory Princess Training because when the Princesses go to the hospitals it isn’t just a walk through visit. They actually stay and hang out and talk to the kids.

Pretty amazing if you ask me!