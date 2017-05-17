Bumble Date Goes So Wrong The Guy Is Suing His Date

How many of you guys use the Bumble dating app? Have you had a success story? This story below is NOT a success story…

Brandon Vezmar who lives near Austin, claimed a woman ruined their date when she started texting during a movie. Clearly, this upset him a lot…so now he’s suing her for $17.31. That appears to be the cost of their two movie tickets.

According to a new story from ABC 13, “He claims the woman he met on the app Bumble violated theater policy by not putting down her phone. He said she was texting her friend during the movie. Vezmar said he asked her to take it outside.”

“I said, ‘Listen. Your texting is driving me a little nuts’ and she said ‘I can’t not text my friend.’ I said, ‘Maybe you can take it outside to the lobby.’ I’ve seen people get kicked out of movies for this,” Vezmar said. The woman took his advice and left.

The two have not spoken since the lawsuit was filed, however the woman gave KVUE this statement:

“Vezmar’s behavior made me extremely uncomfortable and I felt I needed to remove myself from the situation for my own safety. I hope one day he can move past this and find peace in his life,” she said.

How bad has YOUR first Bumble/Tinder ever been??

SOURCE