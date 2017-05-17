Chance The Rapper Says Challenging Kanye West is Scary, Life Affirming

May 17, 2017
Chance the Rapper discussed his relationship with Kanye West for Teen Vogue’s music issue.

“He’s very big on multitasking,” Chance says of West’s studio process. “We’ll have a studio rented out, and he’ll bounce between rooms working on different songs, writing for a second or adding or subtracting productions. He’ll also put a bunch of people in a room that he thinks might have good ideas and try to see what they come up with.”

“Twenty-five percent of it is productive ideas flowing and then 75 percent is lectures from Kanye,” he continued. “Where he tells you exactly how he views the world — just very straight Kanye, honesty that definitely gets your creativity and strong opinions out on the floor. I think it helped me find myself. I’m a young dude from Chicago who grew up with Kanye as my image of hip-hop. Finding your voice in a room where you have to challenge Kanye is scary — but it’s also life-affirming.”

 

 

