Deployed Husband Gets To Be Part Of Wife’s Maternity Photo Shoot

May 17, 2017 5:50 AM
Filed Under: military, pregnancy, The Morning MIX

It can happen. A military man was deployed overseas and had to leave his pregnant wife across the globe. But that didn’t stop her from including him in their maternity photo shoot…

After posting this picture to social media, it has really exploded in popularity. It’s very sweet AND really well done! Good job, Jennifer Ariel Photography.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live