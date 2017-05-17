Deployed Husband Gets To Be Part Of Wife’s Maternity Photo Shoot

It can happen. A military man was deployed overseas and had to leave his pregnant wife across the globe. But that didn’t stop her from including him in their maternity photo shoot…
This mommy was so sweet, and her story touched my heart. Her husband is thousands of miles away serving our country. He is missing his beautiful wife's pregnancy, and will be missing the birth of his baby. Thank you to our military for sacrificing for our country. #miami #military #sewtrendyaccessories #photographer #maternity #lovewhatmatters #ellendegeneres #militarywife #militarylife
After posting this picture to social media, it has really exploded in popularity. It’s very sweet AND really well done! Good job, Jennifer Ariel Photography.