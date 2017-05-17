Deployed Husband Gets To Be Part Of Wife’s Maternity Photo Shoot

This mommy was so sweet, and her story touched my heart. Her husband is thousands of miles away serving our country. He is missing his beautiful wife's pregnancy, and will be missing the birth of his baby. Thank you to our military for sacrificing for our country. #miami #military #sewtrendyaccessories #photographer #maternity #lovewhatmatters #ellendegeneres #militarywife #militarylife

