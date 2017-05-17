In-N-Out Is No Longer America’s Favorite Burger

I was hoping to see that Whataburger took the top spot for the #1 burger in the country, but nope! Check out who did though…

In-N-Out has held the top spot for the last two years, but this year came in at number two…right behind Five Guys.

According to the Chronicle, “While McDonald’s earned top marks for familiarity, the fast-food giant ranked seventh, behind brands like Shake Shack, Wendy’s, and Culver’s. The first Five Guys opened its doors in 1986, in Arlington, Virginia. The chain is known for its burgers, grilled in front of customers and topped with limitless toppings, and fries, cooked in peanut oil.”

“It’s a simple burger that’s filling and delicious in a guilty sort of way,” Hollis Johnson wrote in his Business Insider review of Five Guys. “As the better-burger industry evolves, there’s something to be said for restaurants that serve an honest, humble burger in a no-frills environment. It’s the classic American burger enterprise.”

Okayyyy yes, Five Guys and In-N-Out are relish and all, but again…where’s Whataburger on this list? lol 😜