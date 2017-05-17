Lauren Kelly’s Biggest Fear Is Right Under Your Feet…IN THE POOL

So yesterday I went swimming with my nephew at my parents house, and realized a fear that I had as as child was STILL in play as an adult.

I am still TERRIFIED of the vacuum that cleans the bottom of the pool. Yep, I am scared of the Polaris.

Sarah Pepper admitted she’s afraid of BLENDERS because when she was little her sister stuck her He-Man doll in the blender and threatened to toss her in there as well!

Geoff Sheen admitted that SEAWEED just doesn’t sit well with him

What is your biggest childhood fear that still upsets you??