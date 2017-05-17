McKayla Maroney Wants You To Know Her NSFW Video Was Not A Hack

You might remember McKayla Maroney for winning Olympic gold with Team USA in 2012 and making the incredibly unimpressed face (she was NOT impressed) that was even copied by former president Barack Obama. But this week has been quite a ride for McKayla.

First, a video was posted of herself dancing in underwear. Then, many fans assumed she was hacked, as well as comments questioning if she should have posted the video. To clear up any questions, Maroney posted another picture. Only her shadow was in this one.

i didn't get hacked. unfollow if u need to. all love A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on May 13, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

It’s not the first time she had to speak up for herself on social media. She has also been accused of getting plastic surgery. Or maybe she’s just young and wants to flaunt her body?