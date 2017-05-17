When A Mom Says Don’t Get Me Anything For Mother’s Day Is That A Trick?

My mom said she didn’t want anything for Mother’s Day. That she would be MAD if I got her anything for Mother’s Day. Don’t send me flowers. Don’t give me anything. Save your money.

She has never said this before. So I took her for her word. Now, I get the feeling when we chat on the phone, cause we chat six times a day, that she is upset that she didn’t get anything.

Was this a trap?

I know, as a mom, you don’t want your kids to spend the money but I wished she wouldn’t have said anything. Then, I would have gotten her something and she wouldn’t have mom guilt by saying get me this or that.

I would never wanna hurt her feelings and would get her the world if she wanted it and even if she didn’t. I was just trying to not upset her by doing what she wanted.

I honestly think what happened is that she truly didn’t want anything. Then when the day came, thought, well a card would have been nice. Trust me, that is on me. I should have at least put a card in the mail. Do they have belated Mother’s Day cards?