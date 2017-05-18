96 Second News: Katy Perry Reveals Why She Cut Her Hair; Nick & Aaron Carter’s Dad Passed Away

Katy Perry has been sporting her new very short haircut for about a month now, and when she made the change we kind of all wanted to know why such the drastic move. During a visit to Ellen yesterday, Katy told us why she did it…

**Nick and Aaron Carter’s father, Bob, died Tuesday night in Florida. He was 65. The brothers confirmed the news on social media.

My heart is broken, We are so hurt we lost you poppa way too soon. You were never human to me, you were always my real life super hero 😪 #BobCarter #RIP #MyDaddy A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on May 17, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

This is the second tragedy for the Carter family in recent years. Nick and Aaron’s sister Leslie passed away in 2012 at the age of 25, after a drug overdose. She, Nick, Aaron, Bob, and her two other siblings – Angel, 29, and Bobbie Jean, 35 – were featured on the family’s 2006 reality show House of Carters.

**Chris Cornell who was the front man of the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, has died at age 52.

According to a report on Yahoo, Cornell (who had been on tour,) died Wednesday night in Detroit, his rep Brian Bumbery said in a statement to The Associated Press. Cornell had performed a Detroit concert with Soundgarden that night.

Bumbery called the death “sudden and unexpected” and said his wife and family were shocked by it. The statement said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.

Soundgarden broke through on mainstream radio with the album “Superunknown,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rock Record in 1995. It included hit singles “Spoonman,” ”Fell on Black Days,” ”Black Hole Sun,” ”My Wave” and “The Day I Tried to Live.”

**A video of Jennifer Lawrence pole dancing showed up online yesterday, but don’t get too upset by it- it’s not as racy as you’d think.

It happened at a strip club in Austria, where Jennifer was celebrating a friend’s birthday. She’s fully-clothed for most of the clip, but toward the end it looks like she’s only wearing a bra on top. She’s not apologizing though. In a Facebook post yesterday, she said, quote, “Look, nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet.

“It was one of my best friend’s birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I’m not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night.”

**CBS has cancelled “2 Broke Girls”, and “Last Man Standing”, which ABC axed last week.

It lasted six seasons, started out hot in Season One, but eventually lost well over half their audiences, and was being licensed by an outside production company. That means the networks didn’t own the show, and so the costs of keeping it on the air were even more than an in-house production.

The other shows CBS is NOT bringing back are: “American Gothic”, “BrainDead”, “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”, “Doubt”, “The Great Indoors”, “The Odd Couple”, “Pure Genius”, “Ransom”, and “Training Day”.

**”Forbes” released a list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women. Marian Ilitch is #1, with a $5.1 BILLION fortune. She and her husband co-founded Little Caesar’s in 1959. Oprah came in third with $2.9 billion.

After that, you have to travel all the way up to #32 for Madonna, who’s worth $580 million. Celine Dion is 43rd with $400 million, followed by Barbara Streisand at #44 with $390 million.

Beyonce is 46th with $350 million, which puts her combined net worth with JAY Z at $1.16 billion.

Jay recently came in second on the “Forbes” list of the Richest Rappers, with $810 million. That gives them a total of $1.16 billion. (Diddy’s just ahead of Jay on the Richest Rappers list, with $820 million.)

**A group of Ohio teens recently volunteered to get pepper sprayed as part of their criminal technology course. A video of the exercise shows the Barberton High School students lined up against a wall as their instructor steps before each one.

“Stop resisting, please comply,” he says before spraying a burst of pepper spray into the student’s face and then moving down the line. A uniformed police officer stands in the background. Students signed up for the experiment to receive extra credit and were required to submit a waver signed by a parent.

“Each student will have the option to be swabbed or receive a quick ‘burst’ to the facial area with this chemical agent,” according to the instructor’s waiver form, which describes the spray will cause “irritation and a burning sensation to eyes and nasal area” for up to an hour.

“This is a controlled and safe experience for the students and is completely voluntary,” the note concludes.

**Brandon Vezmar who lives near Austin, claimed a woman ruined their date when she started texting during a movie. Clearly, this upset him a lot…so now he’s suing her for $17.31. That appears to be the cost of their two movie tickets.

He claims the woman he met on the app Bumble violated theater policy by not putting down her phone. He said she was texting her friend during the movie. Vezmar said he asked her to take it outside.”

“I said, ‘Listen. Your texting is driving me a little nuts’ and she said ‘I can’t not text my friend. Maybe you can take it outside to the lobby.’ I’ve seen people get kicked out of movies for this,” Vezmar said.

The woman took his advice and left, and have not spoken since the lawsuit was filed, however the woman gave this statement:

“Vezmar’s behavior made me extremely uncomfortable and I felt I needed to remove myself from the situation for my own safety. I hope one day he can move past this and find peace in his life,” she said.