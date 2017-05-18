Beauty Sleep Is A Real Thing

May 18, 2017 5:30 AM
The next time you say you need your beauty sleep, you should be very serious about it!

According to a new study, beauty sleep is real. Swedish researchers took photos of people after two good nights of sleep and then took pictures of people with only four hours of sleep over two nights. They then had strangers rank how attractive they were in the different photos.

The pictures with the well-rested got much better scores. There were rated as more attractive, healthier and friendlier than in the photos where they only got the four hours sleep.

