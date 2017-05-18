Chris Cornell Of Soundgarden/Audio Slave Has Passed Away

Chris Cornell who was the front man of the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, has died at age 52.

According to a report on Yahoo, Cornell (who had been on tour,) died Wednesday night in Detroit, his rep Brian Bumbery said in a statement to The Associated Press. Cornell had performed a Detroit concert with Soundgarden that night.

Bumbery called the death “sudden and unexpected” and said his wife and family were shocked by it. The statement said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.

Soundgarden broke through on mainstream radio with the album “Superunknown,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rock Record in 1995. It included hit singles “Spoonman,” ”Fell on Black Days,” ”Black Hole Sun,” ”My Wave” and “The Day I Tried to Live.”