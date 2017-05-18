Chris Cornell’s Death Ruled Suicide by Hanging

Chris Cornell’s death has officially been ruled a suicide by hanging, according to CBS New York.

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman was found dead in his hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit Wednesday (May 17) night. He was 52 years old.

Soundgarden’s debut EPs Screaming Life came out in 1987 and was followed by the EP Fop. The band’s full-length debut, Ultramega OK, was released in 1990. The band followed with five more releases, including their 2012 album King Animal, which followed a 15-year hiatus. Cornell also released five solo albums and recorded three albums with Audioslave.