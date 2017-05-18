High School Students Volunteer To Get Pepper Sprayed For Extra Credit

Lauren Kelly May 18, 2017 8:37 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Extra Credit, Face, high school, parents, Pepper Spray, Release Form, teens, Voluntary

A group of Ohio teens recently volunteered to get pepper sprayed as part of their criminal technology course. A video of the exercise shows the Barberton High School students lined up against a wall as their instructor steps before each one.

Stop resisting, please comply,” he says before spraying a burst of pepper spray into the student’s face and then moving down the line. A uniformed police officer stands in the background.

Students signed up for the experiment to receive extra credit and were required to submit a waver signed by a parent.

Each student will have the option to be swabbed or receive a quick ‘burst’ to the facial area with this chemical agent,” according to the instructor’s waiver form, which describes the spray will cause “irritation and a burning sensation to eyes and nasal area” for up to an hour.

This is a controlled and safe experience for the students and is completely voluntary,” the note concludes.

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live