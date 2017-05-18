High School Students Volunteer To Get Pepper Sprayed For Extra Credit

A group of Ohio teens recently volunteered to get pepper sprayed as part of their criminal technology course. A video of the exercise shows the Barberton High School students lined up against a wall as their instructor steps before each one.

“Stop resisting, please comply,” he says before spraying a burst of pepper spray into the student’s face and then moving down the line. A uniformed police officer stands in the background.

Students signed up for the experiment to receive extra credit and were required to submit a waver signed by a parent.

“Each student will have the option to be swabbed or receive a quick ‘burst’ to the facial area with this chemical agent,” according to the instructor’s waiver form, which describes the spray will cause “irritation and a burning sensation to eyes and nasal area” for up to an hour.

“This is a controlled and safe experience for the students and is completely voluntary,” the note concludes.