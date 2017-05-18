Russian Outlet Claims NASA Took Images Of 3 UFOs

Whenever a story comes out claiming to show real pictures or video of UFOs, you know it’s not true, but it would be kind of cool if there was life on other planets.

That’s not stopping the Russians from saying NASA has found UFOs.

There’s a picture of planets circling the Sun. See how they are black dots? In Russia, that means they are UFOs.  Russian news site, Pravda.ru called them all UFOs and claimed this was, in fact, a picture captured by a NASA “STEREO spacecraft”? From HuffPo:

A NASA spokesman said, “I’m not aware of this photo being released. Certainly not from NASA. There is no official or unofficial NASA posting of the image.”

For what it’s worth, this isn’t the first time that UFO charlatans have tried to convince the public that extraterrestrial ships are getting a little too close to our sun.

Here’s a video of an alleged alien ship refueling, according to a source that is definitely not NASA:

