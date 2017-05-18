[Video] Top Golf Fail

The clip is really short but judging by his friends in the background he had missed the ball a few times because they encourage him to kick it! When he misses, he pretends like he hit it and it looks like he is celebrating and calling his “shot” and that’s when he falls.

And they wouldn’t be your friends if they didn’t video tap it and post it on Twitter!

It happened at Top Golf in Dallas and because Top Golf is amazing and this is why I LOVE THEM! They are checking on the guy. They tweeted “@EnvyNate, we would love to chat about this and make sure he is safe! Can you please DM us?”

FYI there is netting there so my guess is that he just climbed right back up.