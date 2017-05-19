96 Second News: Steve Harvey’s Ex Wife Is Suing Him; Detachable Jeans: Would You Wear Them?

**The bizarre jeans trend just keeps getting more bizarre… In the past month we’ve seen companies selling see-through jeans and ones that are pre-stained in fake mud. And now a brand called Y/Project just started selling women’s jeans that have detachable legs so you can quickly convert them to jean shorts.

They cost $425.

**Steve Harvey divorced his second wife Mary back in 2005, but now she’s suing him for $60 million. Her claims against him include child endangerment, torture, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and “SOUL MURDER.”

The lawsuit states, quote, “Soul murder is achieved by a combination of torture, deprivation and brainwashing.”

Steve and Mary’s divorce was VERY nasty, and she’s spoken out before claiming that Steve had many mistresses during their marriage, including his current wife Marjorie.

**Twenty One Pilots star Josh Dun says that people in Los Angeles sometimes make him sad, saying quote: “Whenever I’m out in LA I see so many servers and waitresses in restaurants who are working that job purely because they feel like they need to be in that city [to meet their] aspirations of being on TV or whatever, and that makes me sad. Those people could be servers or waitresses in their hometown. They could build that foundation wherever they’re from. It just makes me sad that people feel like they have to do these things.”

**Taylor Swift says she’s a bit bummed that her new relationship has gone public, after going to some pretty high measures to keep it under wraps…

But how did Tay and her new man, Joe Alwyn meet?

According to Ace Showbiz, they claim it was Emma Stone. A source told the site: “Taylor and Emma are very close friends, it was Emma who introduced them as she thought he would be perfect for her. Filming for ‘The Favorite’ started in March and the couple were introduced very soon afterwards. Emma played matchmaker.”

**Lady Gaga moving from music, to tv, to movies and now to more fashion.. She is launching a fashion line with Urban Outfitters.The line is called Gaga x UO x Joanne and will feature menswear, womenswear and accessories. The line will cost between $16 and $300.

**James Corden told Entertainment Tonight that Katy Perry decided to judge American Idol while filming Carpool Karaoke with him.”I talked to her about it, and on the day that we shot Carpool, she had to make up her mind that day. She said, ‘What do you think I should do?’ and we talked it all out in the car. She also talked about a lot of things that she’s never really talked about publicly before, so, yeah, it will be fun!”

**Ex One Directioner Liam Payne shared his thoughts about his former bandmate Harry Styles’ solo music career, and he isn’t particularly fond of Styles’ new single “Sign of the Times.”

“Harry’s song I heard, and I’ll be honest with you, it’s not my sort of music,” he admitted. “It’s not something I’d listen to, but I think he did a great job of doing what he wanted to do. That’s the way I’d put it best, I think.”

Sports Illustrated model Kate Upton has graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue three times. But she has a confession…

She told Yahoo! Style: “I’m still not confident in a bathing suit! That’s why you eat healthy and work out, to feel your best. You always have struggles. It’s not like I always feel my best. Everybody has moments where they don’t feel confident in a bikini. When I don’t feel my best, that’s OK.”