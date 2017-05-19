Kate Upton Says She’s ‘Still Not Confident in a Bathing Suit’

Kate Upton has graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue three times. But she has a confession, according to Yahoo! Style:

“I’m still not confident in a bathing suit! That’s why you eat healthy and work out, to feel your best. You always have struggles. It’s not like I always feel my best. Everybody has moments where they don’t feel confident in a bikini. It’s what we’re striving for: self-love. We work our way up. When I don’t feel my best, that’s OK.”

She’s engaged to Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander and is understandably sick of answering questions about her wedding. She doesn’t own a scale — and never has.

“Honestly, because coming from the fashion world, weight — when I first started modeling — was very important. How much you weighed, how much you needed to lose, whatever it was,” she explains.

Like most members of her profession, Upton was told to drop pounds. “Yeah. Maybe not like that, but they insinuated, always,” she says. “I’m not trying to be fit for a number on a scale. Whenever I’m happiest, I try to maintain that. I don’t need a number.”