Today was the realease of Linkin Parks highly anticipared seventh studio album One More Light.

The One More Light World Tour set list will combine the biggest hits of Linkin’s Park expansive career, as well as material from the new album, with all the intense high energy and passion the band is known for. Linkin Park will be joined by special guest Machine Gun Kelly.

Linkin Park coming to the Toyota Center in Houston on August 22nd.

