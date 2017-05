According to a new study, only 77% of women under the age of 24 now shave their armpits. This is a very recent trend because four years ago, 95% of women were shaving their under arms. Side note: the percentage of women who shave their legs has dropped from 92% in 2013 to 85% this year.

While this could be seen as a woman empowerment stance, beauty industry experts say this has more to do with women realizing a lot of shaving and hair removal products are bad for their skin.