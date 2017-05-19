PARAMORE Comes to Houston

PARAMORE ANNOUNCE NORTH AMERICAN “TOUR TWO”

Coming to Houston September 29th to Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land.

Listen to Mix 96.5 for your chance to win!

PARAMORE – “TOUR TWO” – NORTH AMERICA 2017

SEPTEMBER

6 Jacksonville, FL Moran Theater+

8 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater+

9 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts+

11 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

13 Washington, D.C. MGM National Harbor Theater

15 Detroit, MI The Fox Theatre

16-17 Chicago, IL Riot Fest *

19 Sioux City, IA Orpheum Theatre

21 Denver, CO BellCo Theatre

22 Orem, UT Utah Valley University Events Center

24 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre

26 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theater

27 Phoenix, AZ Comercia Theatre

29 Houston, TX Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land

30 Dallas, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

OCTOBER

2 Atlanta, GA The Fox Theater

4 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

7 Boston, MA Boston Opera House

10 Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Event Center

12 Montreal, QC St. Denis Theatre

13 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

15 Akron, OH Akron Civic Theatre

17 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

APRIL 2018

6-10 Miami, FL PARAHOY!