PARAMORE Comes to Houston

PARAMORE ANNOUNCE NORTH AMERICAN “TOUR TWO”
Coming to Houston September 29th to Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land.
PARAMORE – “TOUR TWO” – NORTH AMERICA 2017
SEPTEMBER
6 Jacksonville, FL Moran Theater+
8 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater+
9 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts+
11 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium
13 Washington, D.C. MGM National Harbor Theater
15 Detroit, MI The Fox Theatre
16-17 Chicago, IL Riot Fest *
19 Sioux City, IA Orpheum Theatre
21 Denver, CO BellCo Theatre
22 Orem, UT Utah Valley University Events Center
24 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre
26 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theater
27 Phoenix, AZ Comercia Theatre
29 Houston, TX Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land
30 Dallas, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
OCTOBER
2 Atlanta, GA The Fox Theater
4 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
7 Boston, MA Boston Opera House
10 Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Event Center
12 Montreal, QC St. Denis Theatre
13 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
15 Akron, OH Akron Civic Theatre
17 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
APRIL 2018
6-10 Miami, FL PARAHOY!