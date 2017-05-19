PARAMORE Comes to Houston

May 19, 2017 1:45 PM
Filed Under: Houston concerts, MixEvents, Paramor, Paramore Houston, Smart Financial Center

PARAMORE ANNOUNCE NORTH AMERICAN “TOUR TWO”

 

Coming to Houston September 29th to Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land.

Listen to Mix 96.5 for your chance to win!

 

 

PARAMORE – “TOUR TWO” – NORTH AMERICA 2017

 

SEPTEMBER

6              Jacksonville, FL                  Moran Theater+

8              Miami, FL                           Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater+

9              Orlando, FL                        Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts+

11           Charlotte, NC                     Ovens Auditorium

13           Washington, D.C.              MGM National Harbor Theater

15           Detroit, MI                          The Fox Theatre

16-17     Chicago, IL                           Riot Fest *

19           Sioux City, IA                      Orpheum Theatre

21           Denver, CO                         BellCo Theatre

22           Orem, UT                            Utah Valley University Events Center

24           Oakland, CA                           Paramount Theatre

26           Los Angeles, CA                 Greek Theater

27           Phoenix, AZ                        Comercia Theatre

29           Houston, TX                       Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land

30           Dallas, TX                             Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

 

OCTOBER

2              Atlanta, GA                        The Fox Theater

4              New York, NY                    Radio City Music Hall

7              Boston, MA                       Boston Opera House

10           Bethlehem, PA                  Sands Bethlehem Event Center

12           Montreal, QC                     St. Denis Theatre

13           Toronto, ON                       Massey Hall

15           Akron, OH                           Akron Civic Theatre

17           Nashville, TN                      Ryman Auditorium

 

APRIL 2018

6-10       Miami, FL                               PARAHOY!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live