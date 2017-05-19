[PICTURES] Houston Astros Lance McCullers & Jose Altuve’s Charity Event

May 19, 2017
Last night, Houston Astros players all got together to support the Lance McCullers Foundation and Jose Altuve’s charity of choice: The Sunshine Kids at Tootsies in Upper Kirby.

The Morning MIX crew was on hand to see all the amazing things these guys do not only on the baseball field, but also in the community!

Sarah Pepper did a great job as the event’s MC, and Geoff Sheen and Lauren Kelly were there to show support and grab some pictures!

Thanks to EVERYONE who was there…including Hall of Famer Craig Biggio!

Check out the full photo gallery >>> HERE!

