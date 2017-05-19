Top 10 Reasons We Gain Weight At Our Jobs

According to a new survey, 45% of workers say they’ve gained weight at their current job. 10% have gained MORE THAN 20 pounds. What’s causing this? Here are the top 10 reasons:

Sitting at a desk most of the day 51% Too tired from work to exercise 45% Eating because of job stress 38% No time to exercise before or after work 38% Eating out all the time 24% Skipping meals because of time 19% Celebrations at work 18% The dreaded office candy jar 16% Pressure to eat food coworkers bring in 8% Happy Hour 4%

We’re buying all of those reasons, except #9. Just say no to your pushy coworker!