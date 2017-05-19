Top 10 Reasons We Gain Weight At Our Jobs

May 19, 2017 5:48 AM
Filed Under: beatcha, Fat, The Morning MIX, Weight Loss

According to a new survey, 45% of workers say they’ve gained weight at their current job. 10% have gained MORE THAN 20 pounds. What’s causing this? Here are the top 10 reasons:

  1. Sitting at a desk most of the day 51%
  2. Too tired from work to exercise 45%
  3. Eating because of job stress 38%
  4. No time to exercise before or after work 38%
  5. Eating out all the time 24%
  6. Skipping meals because of time 19%
  7. Celebrations at work 18%
  8. The dreaded office candy jar 16%
  9. Pressure to eat food coworkers bring in 8%
  10. Happy Hour 4%

We’re buying all of those reasons, except #9. Just say no to your pushy coworker!

