[WATCH] First Look At “young Sheldon” Big Bang Spin Off

May 19, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Big Bang Theroy, Iain Armitage, Jim Parsons, Young Sheldon

Whenever there is a successful show there is always the thought of a spin-off. Some of the most successful shows ever have been spin-offs including Laverne & Shirley, Fraser & NCIS. Now one of the most popular comedy shows on TV right now, “The Big Bang Theory” is getting ready for their first spinoff, “Young Sheldon,” based on main character Sheldon Cooper’s life growing up in East Texas.

In an extended look of the show gives a glimpse into the life of young Sheldon with his family, his introductions as a 9-year-old to High School and his overall odd look at life. It seems the show will have a voice over by Jim Parsons, the adult Sheldon Cooper, but most of the work is done by debut actor Iain Armitage.

The show is coming this Fall to CBS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live