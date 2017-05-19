[WATCH] First Look At “young Sheldon” Big Bang Spin Off

Whenever there is a successful show there is always the thought of a spin-off. Some of the most successful shows ever have been spin-offs including Laverne & Shirley, Fraser & NCIS. Now one of the most popular comedy shows on TV right now, “The Big Bang Theory” is getting ready for their first spinoff, “Young Sheldon,” based on main character Sheldon Cooper’s life growing up in East Texas.

In an extended look of the show gives a glimpse into the life of young Sheldon with his family, his introductions as a 9-year-old to High School and his overall odd look at life. It seems the show will have a voice over by Jim Parsons, the adult Sheldon Cooper, but most of the work is done by debut actor Iain Armitage.

The show is coming this Fall to CBS.