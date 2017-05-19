[WATCH] Man Hilariously Swats Bee Away From Brides Face

Ladies, what kind of great lengths would your man go to just to make sure your wedding day went perfectly?

Would he SWAT AWAY A BEE FROM YOUR FACE to make sure that bee didn’t sting you while you were reciting your wedding vows??

This bride and groom were about to say ‘I Do‘ when a bee flew near the bride’s face and the groom swatted it away, but the audience thought he hit her. Luckily, the minister was there to clarify that there was no foul play and they all laughed off the awkward moment.

Watch the funny video above!