96 Second News: Billboard Music Awards Recap; Pippa Middleton’s A Married Woman

The Billboard Music Awards aired live from Las Vegas last night, and the biggest winner of the evening was Drake, who took home 13 awards, breaking Adele’s record for most trophies in one night which was 12. Meanwhile, Beyoncé and Twenty One Pilots won 5 awards each, and the Chainsmokers got four. Some of the big performances of the night were from Celine Dion, Miley Cyrus, and 71-year-old Cher.

Cher received the Icon Award, and came out in pasties for “Believe,” then she changed into her most notorious outfit and wig from her “If I Could Turn Back Time” video for a performance of that song. During her acceptance speech, she said she stays in shape at 71 by doing a five-minute plank.

Celine Dion also brought the house down with “My Heart Will Go On” while wearing a dress with huge puffy shoulders, and Dan Reynolds from Imagine Dragons came out for a tribute to Chirs Cornell with a quick speech and a moment of silence.

The full list of winners HERE.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson hosted “SNL‘s” season finale on Saturday night (his fifth time btw) and he addressed those rumors he might be running for president of the United States in 2020.

Tom Hanks was had a special cameo and the two explained that together, they would be an unstoppable team. Hanks “would get the senior vote, because (he) fought in World War II … in like 10 different movies,” while Johnson “would get the minority vote, because everyone just assumes that (he’s), well, whatever they are.”

Speaking of SNL…Vanessa Bayer is leaving Saturday Night Live after seven years. She’s known for her Miley Cyrus and Bar Mitzvah boy impressions among many others. The news of Bayer’s departure comes two days after Bobby Moynihan announced he is also leaving SNL after nine seasons.

Visitors at New York’s Whitney Museum of American Art expected a low-key afternoon admiring masterworks. However, they were treated to a strange encounter with Katy Perry, who took up exhibition space and posed as the album art from her single “Bon Appetit.” Vanity Fair’s Derek Blasberg rounded up museum goers and led them to a room promising an art installation by “Katheryn Hudson,” Perry’s birth name.

Pippa Middleton is now a bride of her own.

The younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, who nearly stole the show at her sister’s wedding to Prince William six years ago, got married Saturday to hedge fund manager James Matthews.

While not officially a royal wedding, Britain’s most anticipated social event of the year was covered by the media like the royal affair it was because of the attendance of two future kings — as well as the fourth and fifth in line to the throne.

And nobody could get enough of the youngest royals, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who served as a page boy and a bridesmaid.

Pippa wore a custom gown by British designer Giles Deacon, and her sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, wore a pale pink dress created by Alexander McQueen designer Sarah Burton, the same designer behind the Duchess’ 2011 wedding gown.

Bachelorette fans, got ready for lots of drama, roses and champagne as a new season starts tonight!

Dallas’s own Rachel Lindsay‘s journey to find love on the 13th season of “The Bachelorette” airs at 7p tonight on ABC with 31 men competing for her heart. From a model to a pro wrestler to a “tickle monster,” this bachelorette has an array of personalities to choose from when handing out roses.

Hopefully this will be the most shocking first night ever as we meet Rachel’s guys tonight in the mansion.

Where are ALL the bachelor/bachelorette couples now? Check this out >>> Who’s still together?

This past weekend was the last curtain call for the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus. The most famous American circus ended its 146-year reign with their last show yesterday evening.

Ringling’s parent company, Feld Entertainment, announced in January it would take its final bow this year. A circus spokesman says homes have been found for the animals that were owned by Ringling, including the tigers, horses and camels.

The final circus show was streamed on Facebook Live and on the circus’ website.

Patients at Texas Children’s Hospital and their families got a huge surprise earlier this week: a visit from an Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps stopped by the hospital. He spent some one-on-one time with patients and also offered words of encouragement to let the families know they are not alone in their fight against cancer.

Phelps also then headlined the hospital’s annual Evening with a Legend fundraiser, which raised over $1.2 million for Texas Children’s Cancer Center.

Alien: Covenant is just barely beat out Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 in the weekend box-office battle.

Alien opened with $36 million in ticket sales, while Guardians took in another $35.1 million in its third week of release.

The teen romance Everything, Everything debuted in third place with $12 million.

WalletHub released a list of the best places to vacation in 2017 and Houston ranked in the top 10 on the list.

The company took into account several things like travel cost, weather, safety attraction and more to come up with the rankings for each metro area.

Among the top 20 were a few other Texas cities like Dallas and Austin, along with no-brainers like Orlando and Los Angeles.

Check out the full list >>> HERE.