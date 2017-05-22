Celebrities React to the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

By Hayden Wright
Last night’s Billboard Music Awards celebrated hitmakers past and present, from Cher to Miley Cyrus and every Katy Perry in between. On social media, the evening played out as a lovefest, with celebs tweeting support for one another. Diplo and Chrissy Teigen were all about Miley’s performance while Kim Kardashian admitted she was “jumping up and down on her bed” about Cher’s legendary appearance (her first at an awards show in 15 years).
The Chainsmokers had high praise for Drake while Lea Michele and others were starstruck meeting Celine Dion. Halsey and others clamored to meet BTS, the K-Pop band who pulled an upset in the social media category.
Here’s what the artists had to say about last night’s ceremony:
The Drake set >>>>>>>>>—
NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 22, 2017
.@katyperry NEHRIWBWBSHEJSJ OMG THANK YOU !!!!!!!!! 😱😱—
Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) May 22, 2017
#BBMAs Thank you for letting me bring #Malibu to Vegas !!!! 🌊💙🌊💙 https://t.co/ZySCCe4IRr—
Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 22, 2017
Very excited to see all my friends in their new evolutions on #BBMAs2017 VERY soon. Shout out @NICKIMINAJ @halsey @MileyCyrus @cher ❤️💜💙💚💛—
KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 21, 2017
Almost time for the #BBMAs 🎉 8pm EST on @ABCNetwork https://t.co/3yCguhiP4q—
Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) May 21, 2017
I'm done @Drake just finished it. That was the sickest performances ever in the fountain are you fucking kidding me. RIP—
THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) May 22, 2017
Camila and Julia micheals won my heart ❤️🏅—
Wespacito 🌍 (@diplo) May 22, 2017
Wow @halsey fucking slay—
THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) May 22, 2017
Mood 🤗 @BBMAs #BBMAs2017 https://t.co/v2m1TZKyrS—
Vanessa Hudgens (@VanessaHudgens) May 22, 2017
Thank you to Billboard for their unbelievable hospitality to my entire team. To my fans: love you guys so much! 😘😘😘… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 22, 2017
ok i just met @BTS_twt and they are the coolest! 🙏🏼🌺🌸 WOW—
h (@halsey) May 21, 2017
with @halsey .. 누가 저 합성 좀 해주세요 - RM https://t.co/T3ABQ07NxO—
방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) May 22, 2017
Miley makes me wanna make country music .. her voice 🦄—
Wespacito 🌍 (@diplo) May 22, 2017
KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017
Omg yessss!!! twitter.com/kylizzleyeezus…—
Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 22, 2017
Aw yes Miley!! 😻—
christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2017
OMG @celinedion I HAVe always lived for you PLS BEAT YOUR CHEST AT THE END OF THIS PERFORMANXE #BBMAs—
KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017
I love her so much!!! @celinedion @BBMAs https://t.co/q72SsOaawT—
Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) May 22, 2017
