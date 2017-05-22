Do You Pay Your Family To Watch Your Kids?

I always thought it was a given that grandparents just watched the kids. Not the case. Heard a story this weekend that a grandma (by the way I have to be vague so I don’t, quote, “make things awkward”)

However, do you pay your parents to watch their grand kids? I was shocked when I heard it because my mom is so excited and ready to have grand kids that I am sure I won’t be able to get her to give me my kids back.

I have never heard of charging almost 400 a week to watch the grand kids. Again, I don’t have kids so maybe that will change and we took calls this morning and there are A LOT OF moms who are paying their mother-in-law or mother to watch their kids. Even when those mothers and mothers-in-law are living with them, RENT FREE!