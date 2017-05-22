Geoff Sheen’s Weekend In Five Photos

How was Geoff’s weekend? Fun. And because he has kids, exhausting!

Like when his kids wouldn’t pose with him in front of the biggest strawberry shortcake in the world…

Geoff’s former co-workers sent Chase Murphy a bunch of cookies, but the card was more about his eating prowess…

The good news was that Geoff got $50 back from the moving company that broke his lamp on the way to Houston!

One of Geoff’s all time favorite shows is SNL. Saturday night was Bobby Monihan’s final show. Geoff believes Bobby is the most underrated cast member of all time…

Finished the weekend by firing up the grill for the first time in Houston!