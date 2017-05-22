Geoff Sheen’s Weekend In Five Photos

May 22, 2017 5:36 AM
How was Geoff’s weekend? Fun. And because he has kids, exhausting!

Like when his kids wouldn’t pose with him in front of the biggest strawberry shortcake in the world…

img 0199 Geoff Sheens Weekend In Five Photos

Pasadena Strawberry Festival

Geoff’s former co-workers sent Chase Murphy a bunch of cookies, but the card was more about his eating prowess…

img 0193 Geoff Sheens Weekend In Five Photos

Tiff Treats for Chase

The good news was that Geoff got $50 back from the moving company that broke his lamp on the way to Houston!

img 0203 Geoff Sheens Weekend In Five Photos

Geoff’s broken lamp

One of Geoff’s all time favorite shows is SNL. Saturday night was Bobby Monihan’s final show. Geoff believes Bobby is the most underrated cast member of all time…

img 0202 Geoff Sheens Weekend In Five Photos

Bobby Monihan is Ass Dan

Finished the weekend by firing up the grill for the first time in Houston!

img 0207 Geoff Sheens Weekend In Five Photos

Geoff’s awesome grill

