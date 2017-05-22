Gross Or Satisfying: Pimple Pops, Nose Picks, and More

Maybe it’s time to figure out how gross you are compared to other people. A new survey complied the list!

  1. Popping a pimple
  2. Getting a big chunk of earwax out of your ear
  3. Pulling out an ingrown hair
  4. Digging dirt out from under one fingernail using another fingernail
  5. Picking a blister and popping it
  6. Running your fingers through your nether region hair
  7. Picking your nose and finding something large in there
  8. Cleaning out lint from your belly button
  9. Peeling off skin after you’re sunburned
  10. Pulling stray hairs out of your butt crack

Which ones are gross? If you said more than half, you’re fine. Otherwise, well, not so much!

