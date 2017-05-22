Gross Or Satisfying: Pimple Pops, Nose Picks, and More

Maybe it’s time to figure out how gross you are compared to other people. A new survey complied the list!
- Popping a pimple
- Getting a big chunk of earwax out of your ear
- Pulling out an ingrown hair
- Digging dirt out from under one fingernail using another fingernail
- Picking a blister and popping it
- Running your fingers through your nether region hair
- Picking your nose and finding something large in there
- Cleaning out lint from your belly button
- Peeling off skin after you’re sunburned
- Pulling stray hairs out of your butt crack
Which ones are gross? If you said more than half, you’re fine. Otherwise, well, not so much!