Lana Del Rey Releases ‘Lust for Life’ Video with The Weeknd

By Abby Hassler

Lana Del Rey shared the new music video for the title track off her upcoming album, Lust for Life. The track and video feature a collaboration with The Weeknd.

Related: Lana Del Rey Debuts ‘Cherry’ at KROQ Weenie Roast Y Fiesta 2017

The video starts with Rey performing in a TV studio and moves to the singer dancing with the “Starboy” artist on top of the “H” if the Hollywood sign. “We dance on the H of the Hollywood sign … ‘Til we run out of breath,” Rey sings.

The record does not yet have a release date, though Rey has already shared “Love” and its music video from the album. She has also confirmed her LP features tracks with Sean Ono Lennon and Stevie Nicks.

Watch “Lust for Life” below.