Sarah Pepper’s Weekend In Five Photos

Elizabeth’s niece ran in the Houston Texans triathalon on Saturday and to celebrate we went Goede Company Taqueria. The kids wanted to take selfies!

It’s been a little busy lately so the clean laundry has been piling up on my bed. When I ran out of room to sleep it was finally time to fold it.

Elizabeth had a blast at the best time at NKOTB she even touched Joey!

Can you tell I was a bit excited about Donnie?!

If you have not been to Presidio in The Heights yet, you are MISSING OUT! They have Sweet Potato Beignets!  Plus, the best Grilled Cheese I have ever had!

