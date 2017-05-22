Teens Stuck On Texas Roller Coaster Overnight After Malfunction

May 22, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: roller coaster, Six Flags, texas

Eight teenagers were stuck on the Joker roller coaster at Six Flags over Texas in Arlington for hours after the ride malfunctioned and high winds delayed rescue attempts, WFAA is reporting.

The Arlington Fire Department finally was able to use ladder trucks to rescue the students were stalled on the ride in a position on their backs as high winds and rain moved through the area.

Once the rescue attempt began it still took 3.5 hours to get the eight teens down and completed around 3 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live