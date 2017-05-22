Teens Stuck On Texas Roller Coaster Overnight After Malfunction

Eight teenagers were stuck on the Joker roller coaster at Six Flags over Texas in Arlington for hours after the ride malfunctioned and high winds delayed rescue attempts, WFAA is reporting.

The Arlington Fire Department finally was able to use ladder trucks to rescue the students were stalled on the ride in a position on their backs as high winds and rain moved through the area.

The Joker roller coaster at Six Flags over Texas opened earlier this week now closed after 8 students rescued after being stuck over night. pic.twitter.com/UdoEoqnkQv — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) May 20, 2017

Once the rescue attempt began it still took 3.5 hours to get the eight teens down and completed around 3 a.m. No injuries were reported.