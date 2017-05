Talk about getting out jut in time…

A tow truck driver captured video on his dash cam of a train running over a car in Northwest Houston. In the video posted on ABC 13‘s website, people can be seen getting out of the car just before it’s crushed.

The story goes on to say the incident happened around 4 a.m., at Hempstead and Long Point Road, and it’s unclear why they got stuck on the railroad tracks in the first place.

Watch the eerie video >>> HERE.